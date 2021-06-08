Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.95
CBOT: $6.80
Soybeans
Equity: $15.80
CBOT: $15.80
Wheat
Equity: $6.70
CBOT: $6.85
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 8:22 pm
