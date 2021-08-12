Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.27
CBOT: $5.67
Soybeans
Equity: $13.71
CBOT: $13.41
Wheat
Equity: $7.34
CBOT: $7.53
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 7:53 pm
