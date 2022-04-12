Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.63
CBOT: $7.72
Soybeans
Equity: $16.41
CBOT: $16.60
Wheat
Equity: $10.23
CBOT: $11.12
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 7:58 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.