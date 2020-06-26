Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.09
CBOT: $3.17
Soybeans
Equity: $8.48
CBOT: $8.60
Wheat
Equity: $4.84
CBOT: $4.74
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 8:02 pm
Shawn Michael Barnes was born to Roger Barnes and Julie Ralston on October 5th, 1977, in Fort Meyers, Florida. Shawn's family expanded further when his mother remarried Flemming Pedersen and his father remarried Sereta Thomas, a union that brought him two younger sisters, Amber and Heather. …
