Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.40
CBOT: $3.65
Soybeans
Equity: $9.75
CBOT: $10.02
Wheat
Equity: $5.39
CBOT: $5.44
A Celebration of Life has been planned for Clarence "Corky" Bock, of Shumway IL, on October 3rd, 2020 from 3pm-9pm at the Shumway Kluthe Center, 199 Front St N/S, Shumway, IL 62461
