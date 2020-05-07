Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $2.98
CBOT: $3.18
Soybeans
Equity: $8.29
CBOT: $8.44
Wheat
Equity: $5.28
CBOT: $5.22
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 8:51 pm
