Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.47
CBOT: $5.46
Soybeans
Equity: $14.14
CBOT: $14.14
Wheat
Equity: $5.94
CBOT: $6.08
Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 5:15 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.