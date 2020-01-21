Grain Bids Jan 21, 2020 8 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.88 CBOT: $3.87Soybeans Equity: $9.04 CBOT: $9.16WheatEquity: $6.27CBOT: $5.81 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Dempsey, Steven Heth, Harold JONES, Harold Apr 2, 1926 - Jan 17, 2020 Heth, Harold Brinkerhoff, Donald Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham National Guard company to deploy to AfghanistanPlea expected in mall crash casePlan commission approves recreational marijuana permit; city council votes TuesdayUPDATE: John Boos shooting: Bullet removed from victim after ambulance t-boned on way to hospital01-17-2020 Effingham Police reportsAltamont man charged with threatening city workers, neighborsCounty school boards discuss teacher shortageAnn Deters named EDN Citizen of the Year01-17-2020 Effingham County Jail bookingsKroeger remembered for impact on youth, community Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
