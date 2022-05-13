Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.66
CBOT: $7.81
Soybeans
Equity: $16.37
CBOT: $16.46
Wheat
Equity: $10.88
CBOT: $11.77
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 10:05 pm
