Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.18
CBOT: $5.58
Soybeans
Equity: $13.92
CBOT: $13.61
Wheat
Equity: $7.10
CBOT: $7.34
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 5:43 pm
