Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.16
CBOT: $4.85
Soybeans
Equity: $13.61
CBOT: $13.06
Wheat
Equity: $5.96
CBOT: $6.56
Thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
