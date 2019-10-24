Grain Bids 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.80 CBOT: $3.86Soybeans Equity: $8.98 CBOT: $9.33WheatEquity: $5.16CBOT: $5.16 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Mills, Jr., Charles Kinkelaar, Eleanor Foor, Kimble Hamrick, Alma Bowman, Norma Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
