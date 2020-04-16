A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 5:51 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.05
CBOT: $3.19
Soybeans
Equity: $8.27
CBOT: $8.36
Wheat
Equity: $5.40
CBOT: $5.29
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.