Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.97
CBOT: $4.07
Soybeans
Equity: $10.92
CBOT: $11.01
Wheat
Equity: $6.14
CBOT: $6.09
Doris A. Piper, 77 of Brownstown, died at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 4, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family. Doris Ann Piper was bo…
