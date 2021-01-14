Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.29
CBOT: $5.34
Soybeans
Equity: $14.29
CBOT: $14.30
Wheat
Equity: $6.80
CBOT: $6.70
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 9:55 pm
