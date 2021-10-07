Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.09
CBOT: $5.34
Soybeans
Equity: $12.17
CBOT: $12.47
Wheat
Equity: $7.20
CBOT: $7.44
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 6:25 pm
