Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.20
CBOT: $6.34
Soybeans
Equity: $15.07
CBOT: $15.28
Wheat
Equity: $7.49
CBOT: $7.69
Rain likely. Low 31F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 5:56 pm
