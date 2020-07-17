Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.21
CBOT: $3.33
Soybeans
Equity: $8.86
CBOT: $8.98
Wheat
Equity: $5.30
CBOT: $5.35
Tina (Huelskoetter) Krasicki died on June 17, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona, at 61 years of age. She grew up in Altamont, Illinois, and attended Shumway and Beecher City schools for her primary and secondary education. She received her nursing degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, a…
Elinor Bernita Burks, 87, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL. Elinor was born on June 23, 1933, in Beecher City, the daughter of Jacob and Hazel (Claytor) Julius. She was a 1950 graduate of Beecher City High School. Elino…
