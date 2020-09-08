Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.32
CBOT: $3.61
Soybeans
Equity: $9.48
CBOT: $9.73
Wheat
Equity: $5.39
CBOT: $5.44
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 3:38 pm
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.