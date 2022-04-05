Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.38
CBOT: $7.48
Soybeans
Equity: $15.94
CBOT: $16.14
Wheat
Equity: $9.56
CBOT: $10.45
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
April 5, 2022
