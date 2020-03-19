Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.36
CBOT: $3.45
Soybeans
Equity: $8.33
CBOT: $8.43
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.14
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 9:09 pm
