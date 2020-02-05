Grain Bids Feb 5, 2020 42 min ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.80Soybeans Equity: $8.68 CBOT: $8.80WheatEquity: $5.82CBOT: $5.62 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Newlin, Susan VAN SCYOC, ELLA Hoedebecke, Floyd Kilborn, Virginia Clark, Don Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJail BookingsMall gets new owner, city to make repairsOld gas station transformed into Airbnb01-31-2020 Police BlotterAuthorities say unconscious man had 100+ grams of methLetter to the Editor: Too many trucks get stuck trying to turn aroundCollectibles and Consignment shop labor of love for coupleCouncil gives green light for recreational cannabis salesMake-A-Wish gives surprise reveal for boy with leukemiaDay Care Crisis: Strong Beginnings finds a way Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
