Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.99
CBOT: $5.39
Soybeans
Equity: $13.21
CBOT: $12.91
Wheat
Equity: $6.89
CBOT: $7.14
Melody Morrison, 67, of Altamont, died at 8:25 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Altamont with Rev. John Taliwaga officiating. Burial will fol…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.