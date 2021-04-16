Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.88
CBOT: $5.85
Soybeans
Equity: $14.38
CBOT: $14.33
Wheat
Equity: $6.40
CBOT: $6.55
Rhea E. Witt, nee Ruffner, 89, of Macon, IL, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. Visit www.rennerfh.com for full obituary.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.