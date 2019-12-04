Grain Bids 6 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.76 CBOT: $3.79Soybeans Equity: $8.60 CBOT: $8.78WheatEquity: $5.48CBOT: $5.27 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Manford, Raymond BLOEMKER, Mary Lou Dec 1, 1935 - Dec 1, 2019 "DOUGHERTY" LANGHAM, Karen Aug 11, 1952 - Oct 11, 2019 Gyuran, Patricia Grissom, Gary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSantas from throughout Central Illinois meet in EffinghamWoman killed in crash near VandaliaNew activities draw people to Effingham Hometown ChristmasFire destroys mobile home near Beecher CityEffingham Zoning Board OKs variance requestsEarly general stores in Effingham County11-29-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsTeutopolis High School Homecoming candidates announcedHome invasion suspect pleads not guiltyLibrary presentation tackles hidden drugs, paraphernalia in youths' rooms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
