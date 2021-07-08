Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.30
CBOT: $5.29
Soybeans
Equity: $13.69
CBOT: $13.29
Wheat
Equity: $5.95
CBOT: $6.15
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 9:26 pm
