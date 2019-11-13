Grain Bids 9 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.80 CBOT: $3.75Soybeans Equity: $8.90 CBOT: $9.15WheatEquity: $5.24CBOT: $5.13 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Ragsdale, Jackie "Jack" Davis, Charles Pruemer, Jerome Bushue, Doug FARERO, EVELYN Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm drops snow on EffinghamFire damages Effingham homeWoman killed Monday in Fayette County accidentEffingham man serving in AfghanistanJudge announces run for Illinois Supreme CourtLongtime Trump staffer, announces candidacy for Illinois 15th Congressional seatEffingham debates sale of recreational cannabisArson Charges: Effingham fire deemed suspicious, arrest madeSnow possible for Effingham: 'It seems we've skipped right over fall'Veteran Josh Layton serves area veterans Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
