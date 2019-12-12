Grain Bids 5 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.78 CBOT: $3.77Soybeans Equity: $8.93 CBOT: $8.98WheatEquity: $5.50CBOT: $5.30 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Faye Miller Faye Miller age 90, of Newton, Illinois passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her son's home in Long Beach, Mississippi. Arrangements are pending at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.crainfuneral.com. Shull, Ronald Broeker, Maureen White, Raymond Haney, Clarence Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIllinois State Police trooper charged with sexual assaultDieterich man sentenced to 15 years for sexual assaultJail BookingsEffingham amends definition of 'drug free' work placeJim NOwlan, guest columnist: The Illinois Tax Man cometh; how should we greet him?Altamont discusses recreational marijuana salesGrading Unit 40Man sentenced to 3 years for unlawful possession of weaponBombers down Dieterich in NTC action12-6-2019 Effingham Police reports Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
