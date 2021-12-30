Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.84
CBOT: $5.96
Soybeans
Equity: $13.17
CBOT: $13.38
Wheat
Equity: $7.60
CBOT: $7.80
Norma Lee Swisher, age 94, of Newton passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery, Newton, Illinois with Tom Matson officiating. Burial w…
