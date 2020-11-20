Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $4.18
CBOT: $4.23
Soybeans
Equity: $11.76
CBOT: $11.81
Wheat
Equity: $6.05
CBOT: $5.99
A graveside memorial service for Daniel Philip Brown (Phil) will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham, Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.
The family has decided to postpone the Celebration of Life for Kyle J. Dorsey, whose obituary was published Wednesday, until a later date.
