Grain Bids Feb 17, 2020

Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:

Corn
Equity: $3.78 
CBOT: $3.77

Soybeans 
Equity: $8.84
CBOT: $8.93

Wheat
Equity: $5.63
CBOT: $5.42

