Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.10
CBOT: $3.25
Soybeans
Equity: $8.85
CBOT: $8.99
Wheat
Equity: $5.02
CBOT: $4.97
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 6:41 pm
