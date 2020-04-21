Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $2.94
CBOT: $3.09
Soybeans
Equity: $8.21
CBOT: $8.30
Wheat
Equity: $5.52
CBOT: $5.46
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 11:55 pm
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.