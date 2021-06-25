Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn $6.42 $6.36
Soybeans $13.23 $13.03
Wheat $6.22 $6.37
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 9:27 pm
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.