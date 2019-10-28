Grain Bids 10 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.82 CBOT: $3.84Soybeans Equity: $8.86 CBOT: $9.20WheatEquity: $5.12CBOT: $5.11 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries COLEMAN, Ivan Jun 10, 1948 - Oct 27, 2019 Pemberton, Twila Percival, Hazel RODGERS, Pauline Nov 6, 1931 - Oct 22, 2019 SUTHERLAND, Shirley Aug 16, 1935 - Oct 22, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indictmentsLake Sara tied to Effingham's past and futureMan pleas not guilty in aggravated battery, grooming caseCity leaders say pension consolidation isn't for EffinghamEffingham County jail report10-25-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsEffingham Astros fan hopes for World Series winSt. Anthony Church surpasses $1.1 million fundraising goalEffingham County sheriff's deputies promotedGroovy time at Halloween parade Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
