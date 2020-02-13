Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.80
CBOT: $3.79
Soybeans
Equity: $8.84
CBOT: $8.96
Wheat
Equity: $5.64
CBOT: $5.44
A few flurries possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 6:31 pm
