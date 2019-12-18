Grain Bids Dec 18, 2019 5 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.87 CBOT: $3.87Soybeans Equity: $9.24 CBOT: $9.28WheatEquity: $5.68CBOT: $5.48 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Manuel, Eloise Diel, Florence Perez, Ricky Kirkpatrick, Sara MORAN, WILLIAM Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShimkus to miss impeachment voteImpeachment vote draws both sides to downtown EffinghamNeoga Closer Look: 'Rockhounds' have collected 7,000 rocksSlammed by Snow: Heavy snowfall keeps crews busyEffngham woman injured in rollover accidentAltamont discusses recreational marijuana salesMan charged with burglarizing vehicles at St. Anthony H.S.Jury trial date set in drug induced homicide caseAltamont seeks ways to boost lunch participationTeacher retention contributes to exemplary performance for Beecher City school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.