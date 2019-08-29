Grain Bids 6 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.59 CBOT: $3.62Soybeans Equity: $8.17 CBOT: $8.68WheatEquity: $4.65CBOT: $4.69 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries HARNER, Jennie May 26, 1917 - Aug 27, 2019 HANFLAND, CHARLES Clagg, Larry HESHMATPOUR, M.D., Behrooz Jan 1, 1945 - Aug 22, 2019 Brumleve, Claude Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchultz's Dairy Bar in Altamont closesDairy Bar fire under investigationCorvette CaravanShackelford shakes up Hearts offenseGolden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020Fallen trooper worked in EffinghamSupporting Trump cost her a crownFirefighters respond to fire at Quad Graphics08-23-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsTeutopolis prohibits cannabis businesses Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.