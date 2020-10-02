Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.55
CBOT: $3.80
Soybeans
Equity: $9.93
CBOT: $10.21
Wheat
Equity: $5.85
CBOT: $5.79
