Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.03
CBOT: $5.17
Soybeans
Equity: $12.67
CBOT: $12.86
Wheat
Equity: $6.44
CBOT: $6.88
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 10, 2021 @ 7:13 pm
Irene Spilker, 80, of Altamont, died at 1:16 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lutheran Care Center, Altamont. Arrangements are pending at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
