Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.45
CBOT: $5.50
Soybeans
Equity: $13.71
CBOT: $13.72
Wheat
Equity: $6.28
CBOT: $6.30
Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 6:58 pm
