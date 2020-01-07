Grain Bids Jan 7, 2020 8 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.85 CBOT: $3.84Soybeans Equity: $9.30 CBOT: $9.35WheatEquity: $5.85CBOT: $5.50 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Ruholl, Dorothy CARPENTER, DAVID Dunaway, Ryan LINDVAHL, Craig Nov 22, 1957 - Jan 2, 2020 LEE, Doris Nov 12, 1926 - Jan 4, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrossing a line? Group seeks removal of cross from mural on city propertyPotential recreational cannabis customers come to Effingham only to find no salesMissy Dunaway of Cowden releases first music videoHome destroyed by fire; Shumway resident displaced3 injured in head-on collisionCraig Lindvahl remembered for impact on communityMode man charged with arson for Shumway fire01-06-2020 Jail ReportPeople advocate to keep cross in mural during demonstrationDelays expected in double murder case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
