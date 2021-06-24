Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.58
CBOT: $6.53
Soybeans
Equity: $13.54
CBOT: $13.34
Wheat
Equity: $6.36
CBOT: $6.51
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 24, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.