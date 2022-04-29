Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.99
CBOT: $8.13
Soybeans
Equity: $16.75
CBOT: $16.85
Wheat
Equity: $9.66
CBOT: $10.56
Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 9:41 pm
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.