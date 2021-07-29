Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.43
CBOT: $5.58
Soybeans
Equity: $14.18
CBOT: $13.77
Wheat
Equity: $6.85
CBOT: $7.05
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 7:28 pm
Jerri J. (Brown) Hutton, 68, of rural Stewardson, IL, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson. Burial will take place in Stewardson Ce…
Kathryn Y. Hartley, age 97, of West Frankfort (previously Benton), IL died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Effingham while in the care of HSHS Hospice. Services will be held at Union Funeral Home, 213 E. Oak St., West Frankfort on Saturday, July 31, with visitation fr…
