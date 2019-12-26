Grain Bids Dec 26, 2019 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.89 CBOT: $3.88Soybeans Equity: $9.33 CBOT: $9.38WheatEquity: $5.84CBOT: $5.49 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Bid Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries McClellan, James Fulk, Elnora Marie RHODES, Larry Nov 8, 1941 - Dec 25, 2019 Homann, Harry COLEMAN, Larry Eugene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Man charged with Altamont home invasionBond forfeiture ordered for Indiana woman in alleged bank incidentWoman's death investigated; foul play not suspectedEffingham High School Honor RollEffingham County grand jury indictmentsSanta Stomp: 5k Run/Walk held In TeutopolisChristmas Dinner: Annual community dinner held Effingham Event CenterIllinois Year in Review12-20-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsSigel native returns World War II love letters to family Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.