Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.34
CBOT: $3.44
Soybeans
Equity: $8.14
CBOT: $8.24
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.14
Dorothy M. Aitken, 80, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Dorothy was born on October 31, 1939, in Champaign. She was raised in the Effingham area by Dova Frost and was a 1958 graduate of Effingh…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.