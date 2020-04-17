Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.07
CBOT: $3.22
Soybeans
Equity: $8.23
CBOT: $8.32
Wheat
Equity: $5.44
CBOT: $5.33
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 9:53 pm
