Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.68 CBOT: $3.71Soybeans Equity: $8.84 CBOT: $8.93WheatEquity: $5.39CBOT: $5.19
