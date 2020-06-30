Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.30
CBOT: $3.41
Soybeans
Equity: $8.67
CBOT: $8.78
Wheat
Equity: $5.02
CBOT: $4.91
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 6:48 pm
